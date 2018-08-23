Bharat Forge: A leading auto ancillary with multiple growth levers; accumulate

Bharat Forge (BFL), a leading auto ancillary metal forging company having a transcontinental presence, has posted a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of FY19. The company posted a significant growth in revenue riding on its performance in the export and domestic market. The positive outlook for industrials, Class 8 truck demand in the US and multiple growth avenues make it an ideal investment call, although the rich valuation tempers our excitement.

The company posted a strong year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth of 23.2 percent led by a 19.9 percent volume growth and 1.7 percent growth in realisations.

Growth in export revenue at 26 percent was a key driver of performance. Within exports, the US business posted 31 percent growth on the back of a recovery in North America’s industrial segment and significant improvement in US Class 8 truck demand. Its European business grew 35 percent. Commercial vehicle (CV), passenger vehicle (PV) and industrial segments saw a YoY growth of 21/145/15 percent, respectively. Industrial segment improved on the back of recovery in oil and gas exports.

Domestic business grew 20 percent led by strong CV demand. Within the domestic business, CV and PV segments grew 50 percent and 7 percent, respectively. The industrial segment continues to witness a decline.

Despite inflationary pressures, BFL was able to expand its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin by 120.9 basis points.

Key growth drivers:

The management expects the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment to register continued growth on the back of government’s focus on infrastructure, stricter implementation of the overloading ban and pick up in the overall economy. It guided for a 10-12 percent YoY growth in domestic CVs in FY19.

The company expects domestic industrial segment to growth 15-18 percent over the next one-and-a-half years led by the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and its domestic procurement policy. It is well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and has lined up lots of new products.

On the global front, there is a significant pick up in demand for Class 8 trucks as compared to last year on the back of stronger freight growth in the US. The management has raised its demand guidance for class 8 trucks and now expects it to grow at 28 percent in CY18 from its earlier guidance of 10-12 percent. The continued renewal and expansion of fleet along with a strong freight environment is supporting demand for trucks in Europe.In the last two years, BFL bagged more than Rs 1,620 crore in orders. Most orders belong to the PV and industrial segments. During Q1, its standalone business saw orders worth Rs 120 crore across the domestic and export market. German operations - CDP Bharat Forge - has secured new business worth €40 million for supply of aluminium forgings to a marquee premium vehicle manufacturer. These orders are expected to start contributing to revenue from CY19.The management is confident of revenue accruing from defence, aerospace and oil & gas space. BFL received a Rs 200 crore order from the Ministry of Defence, which is expected to be executed this fiscal. It said these products will provide double-digit margin.

On the aerospace front, the management is planning to shift from forged components to fully machined components and the plant for the same has been commissioned. The same is expected to be ramped up soon. BFL is targeting $100 million in revenue from this space by FY20.

In the oil and gas space, the company caters to the sub-sector of shale fracking, where it has a very strong market share. The management has penned a roadmap to double revenue in the next three years on the back of new product launches, new customers and geographies.

The company is undertaking a Rs 500 crore expansion at its Baramati facility to expand forging and machining capacity. It is also setting up a greenfield facility in Nellore for additional growth opportunities. The management said it can generate a topline of Rs 650 crore from this capacity expansion over FY20-21.

BFL has also commissioned a fully automated state-of-the-art Centre for Light Weighting Technology (LWT). This facility would be focusing on aluminium and magnesium components, lightweight products and those that will find application in upcoming Bharat Stage-VI emission norm compliant vehicles and evolving electric vehicles.

The stock is currently trading at 27.9 times and 24.3 times FY19 and FY20 projected consolidated earnings, respectively, which factors in most of the visibility in its performance going forward. While we like the business, the valuation tempers our excitement. We would recommend investors to accumulate the stock on any price weakness.

