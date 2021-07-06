MARKET NEWS

Bharat Dynamics: Valuation factors in worries; stock looks attractive

Bharat Dynamics has seen a good uptick in order inflows, and its working capital intensity has dropped. Cash flows from the business are improving. The stock has fallen from a high of Rs 480 apiece in August last year to around Rs 369. The positives: the valuation factors in the worries and the stock is currently trading 11 times its FY23 estimated earnings, which makes it look attractive.

