Bharat Dynamics: A defensive stock for a volatile market

Improvement in project execution leads to strong growth Profitability looking up, driving higher earnings growth Expects significant jump in fresh orders Current order book supports good revenue visibility Stock corrected recently, attractively valued at 11 times fiscal 2023 estimated earnings Bharat Dynamics (CMP: Rs 380; Market Cap: Rs 7,008 crore) has seen correction in recent times despite improving execution and revenue, higher earnings visibility, and prospects of higher orders. With the fundamentals looking brighter, the correction in the stock offers a good opportunity. (image) Established...