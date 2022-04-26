HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Bhansali Engineering: Delay in brownfield expansion caps volume growth; valuation fair

Anubhav Sahu   •

Import intensity across ABS value chain has reduced before the latest phase of lockdown in China and so it appears to be more a case of normalisation of channel inventory for Bhansali Engineering

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Bhansali Engineering Polymer Ltd (BEPL, Market Cap: Rs 2,265 crore, CMP: Rs 137), a key player in the duopolistic market of ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), continues to see volatility in prices of both products and raw materials. In its latest quarterly update, BEPL posted a declining trend in gross margins. The Q4 gross margins were 33 percent, which is a far cry from the 63 percent achieved in Q1 FY22. The last quarter’s squeeze on gross margins was on account of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers