Bhansali Engineering: Delay in brownfield expansion caps volume growth; valuation fair

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bhansali Engineering Polymer Ltd (BEPL, Market Cap: Rs 2,265 crore, CMP: Rs 137), a key player in the duopolistic market of ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), continues to see volatility in prices of both products and raw materials. In its latest quarterly update, BEPL posted a declining trend in gross margins. The Q4 gross margins were 33 percent, which is a far cry from the 63 percent achieved in Q1 FY22. The last quarter’s squeeze on gross margins was on account of...