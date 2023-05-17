Berger Paints: Look beyond the Q4 numbers

Berger Paints has reported a mixed Q4FY23 performance as revenue growth came in line with expectations

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Healthy volume growth in decorative business Higher operating expenses restrict margin expansion Construction chemical – a key growth engine Pidilite has entered the paints business in Q4 Stock trades at 54 times FY24 earnings Berger Paints has reported a mixed Q4FY23 performance as revenue growth came in line with expectations but profitability lagged owing to multiple headwinds. Going forward, the management intends to focus on product innovation, premium launches, and wider distribution reach. Key result highlights Berger delivered a consolidated revenue growth of 12 percent year...