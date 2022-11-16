Berger Paints: Gain in market share a bright spot

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Decorative volume drives Q2 top line Delay in price hikes dented margins Gained market share of 80 bps in H1FY23 Stock is down ~30 percent in the last 12 months Trade 48 times FY24 earnings The Q2FY23 revenue growth of Berger Paints was similar to that of Asian Paints, the industry leader. Berger clocked a revenue growth of 20 percent year on year (YoY) during the quarter against a 19 percent growth posted by Asian Paints. However, its volume game was slightly more competitive...