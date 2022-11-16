HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Berger Paints: Gain in market share a bright spot

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

Correction in raw material prices and an improved product mix to support gross margins going forward

The Berger Paints stock was down over 5 percent in the week gone by. The firm reported a strong first quarter performance the first quarter but its volume growth was lower than Asian Paints.
Highlights: Decorative volume drives Q2 top line Delay in price hikes dented margins Gained market share of 80 bps in H1FY23 Stock is down ~30 percent in the last 12 months Trade 48 times FY24 earnings The Q2FY23 revenue growth of Berger Paints was similar to that of Asian Paints, the industry leader. Berger clocked a revenue growth of 20 percent year on year (YoY) during the quarter against a 19 percent growth posted by Asian Paints. However, its volume game was slightly more competitive...

