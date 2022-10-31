English
    Bandhan Bank registers disastrous Q2, no end to asset quality woes

    Slippages at all-time high, huge write-off of assets during the quarter, provisions surged, guidance for credit cost revised upwards and loan growth is indicated to moderate in near term

    Neha Dave
    October 31, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
    Highlights Big miss on asset quality GNPA ratio stable due to write-off Credit cost guidance revised upwards Loan growth moderate, deposit growth healthy but CASA ratio declines Margin declines, operating expenses rises Valuation at historical lows but unlikely to improve The performance of Bandhan Bank (CMP: Rs 265; Mcap: Rs 42,715 crore) in the second quarter of FY23 (Q2 FY23) gives a feeling of déjà vu. In the same quarter last year (Q2 FY22), Bandhan Bank had suffered a massive loss of Rs 3,000 crore due...

