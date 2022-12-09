HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Balrampur Chini Mills: Preparing for the next growth phase

Khushboo Rai   •

Distillery segment expansion, higher crushing with change in cane variety, strong financials and a robust cash-flow generation augur well for this company.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML; CMP: Rs 376; Market cap: Rs 7,700 crore) is the second-largest integrated sugar company. (File image)
Highlights: Lower cane availability owing to unfavourable weather conditions Strong and well-integrated business model Sugar volumes down due to lower domestic sales quota Ethanol slated to be a major growth accelerator High sugarcane availability, increase in distillery capacity to aid earnings growth Strong cash flow funds utilised in debt repayments Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML; CMP: Rs 376; Market cap: Rs 7,700 crore), the  second-largest integrated sugar company, has manufacturing capabilities for ethanol and has a co-generation (co-gen) capacity. Over the years, BCML has been increasing the...

