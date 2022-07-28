Bajaj Finance: Glorious past, dynamic present, poised for brighter future

Over the past 10 years (FY12-22), Bajaj Finance (BFL; CMP: Rs 6,394; M Cap: Rs 387,096 crore) has grown its loan book at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31 percent and profit at a CAGR of 33 percent, with an average RoE (return on equity) of 20 percent. Even after a decade, BFL shows no sign of fatigue as its assets under management (AUM) crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, as of June-end, and the lender saw record customer...