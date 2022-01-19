Bajaj Finance delivers best ever quarterly earnings, but valuation demands caution

Bajaj Finance (BFL) (CMP: Rs 7,747; MCAP: Rs 467,614 crore) has posted its highest ever quarterly profit in the third quarter of FY22 as business activities bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. The numbers are not comparable on a year-on year (YoY) basis due to the low base, as the comparable quarter last year was much impacted by the pandemic. Net profit in Q3 FY22 surged on the back of a strong growth in assets, lower cost of funds, better asset...