Bajaj Auto: Sector tailwinds add to its appeal

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong domestic demand helps company to arrest the impact of export markets Favourable currency exchange rate, better realisation, product mix help margins Business outlook positive for medium- to long-term Stock trading at reasonable valuation; buy with long-term perspective Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 3,570; M Cap: Rs 1,03,318 crore) has posted a significant improvement across all parameters in its Q2FY23 results. The waning impact of semiconductor chips shortage, improvement in domestic demand, rich product mix and operating leverage helped the company to improve its operating...