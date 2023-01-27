Bajaj Auto Q3 FY23: Valuation a draw for long-term investors

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Export markets got marred by macroeconomic challenges Rich product mix and raw material prices helped operating margins Business outlook positive for medium to long term Export markets are expected to revive from Q1 FY24 Stock trading at reasonable valuation; buy with long-term perspective Significant softening of commodity-linked raw material cost coupled with rich product mix helped Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 3,717; M Cap: Rs 1,07,600 crore) to arrest the impact of decline in volumes. In fact, the company registered significant expansion in the operating...