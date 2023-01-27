HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Bajaj Auto Q3 FY23: Valuation a draw for long-term investors

Nitin Agrawal   •

Strong domestic demand and the easing of semiconductor chip crunch are positives

Significant softening of commodity-linked raw material cost coupled with rich product mix helped Bajaj Auto to arrest the impact of decline in volumes.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
Highlights: Export markets got marred by macroeconomic challenges Rich product mix and raw material prices helped operating margins Business outlook positive for medium to long term Export markets are expected to revive from Q1 FY24 Stock trading at reasonable valuation; buy with long-term perspective Significant softening of commodity-linked raw material cost coupled with rich product mix helped Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 3,717; M Cap: Rs 1,07,600 crore) to arrest the impact of decline in volumes. In fact, the company registered significant expansion in the operating...

