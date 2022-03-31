English
    Axis-Citi deal: A giant leap to realise growth aspirations

    The acquisition, if all goes well, adds a feather to its cap. We see Axis Bank gradually narrowing its valuation discount to its private peers as it executes its growth strategy with prudence.

    Madhuchanda Dey
    March 31, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
    Madhuchanda Dey Axis makes a bold inorganic move by acquiring Citi’s consumer business 3 mn strong high-spending customers a key draw Immense cross-sale opportunities to the affluent and super affluent class Strengthens position in credit card and wealth business Solid addition to low-cost deposits and lucrative salary accounts Immense cost-reduction opportunities to make the acquisition attractive Erosion of clients a key risk as well as the number of employees from Citi finally coming to Axis Axis is at a discount to private peers that could narrow as...

