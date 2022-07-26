HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Axis Bank Q1 FY23: The bank pivots for a profitable journey ahead

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Long-term investors should focus on the decent earnings trajectory that lies ahead of Axis Bank

Axis Bank is adequately capitalised and is walking the path of a profitable growth with an endeavour to reach an 18 percent RoE by FY25
Axis Bank (CMP: Rs 727, Market cap: Rs 223,402 crore) delivered a quarter that was steady but devoid of the sparkle of the larger peer private bank. While trading losses dragged down the pre-provision profit, lower provision on improved asset quality shielded the headline profit number. The good news is the improvement in interest margin. This was partially aided by the change in loan mix though it suppressed loan growth. The bank nevertheless continues to drive growth in its focused...

