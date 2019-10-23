Axis Bank: Its strategy is inspiring, but execution will determine if valuations can improve

Highlights

- Core performance steady, treasury supportive- NIM and cost matrix improves- Loan growth revives, driven by retail- Deposits maintain momentum, CASA weak- Higher slippage mostly from sub-investment grade pool, some more pain left

- Well on track for achieving medium-term target, add on every decline

Axis Bank reported an in-line quarter on most parameters except for a larger than expected slippage in non-performing assets. The new management at Axis has outlined the bank’s medium–term (year 2022) growth strategy to reach 18 percent return on equity (RoE) riding on three pillars of growth, profitability and sustainability. It has recently raised close to Rs 12,500 crore capital and looks set to capitalise on the current environment where competition has been rendered weak. Given the change in strategy, we presume that most of the known pain in the book has been recognised and would get addressed.

Key positives

Its core performance was stable with 17 percent growth in net interest income (difference between interest income and expenses). While treasury gains was a significant driver of non-interest income, core fees growth at 11.5 percent was supportive, driven largely by retail-linked fees that grew 16 percent. Interestingly, stable sources like retail and transaction banking form 82 percent of the fees. Pre-provision profit grew by 45 percent and the core operating profit (excluding trading gains) grew by 30 percent.

The bank reported its best net interest margin in the last nine quarters at 3.51 percent – a sequential improvement of 11 basis points. The bank expects interest margin to improve in FY20 to hit the band of 3.5 to 3.8 percent.

The operating expense line was especially impressive with growth restricted to 6 percent YoY, thanks to the several cost rationalisation initiatives along with digital sourcing of business. Consequently, the cost to income ratio declined to 40.5 percent and cost to assets ratio to 2.06 percent.

The bank has taken provision cover with technical write off to 79 percent. In addition, it holds an extra provision of Rs 2600 crore for various contingencies which is not part of the provision cover calculation.

The gross and net NPA of Axis trended down to 5.03 percent and 1.99 percent respectively in Q2 FY20 compared to 5.25 percent and 2.04 percent in the previous quarter. Outstanding under SMA 2 (special mention account where principal or interest is overdue between 61 to 90 days) stands at a minuscule 50 basis points.

The bank has a reasonably large pool of written off account (Rs 23,089 crore) and is witnessing steady recovery from there.

Loan growth has picked up with a sequential growth of 4.5 percent, although headline growth in advances was relatively muted at 14.4 percent YoY on account of 25 percent de-growth of the international book. The domestic book registered 19 percent YoY growth driven by retail which now forms nearly 52 percent of the total assets. The bank is consciously reducing exposure to SMEs.

Source: Company

The asset book is not only getting diversified, there is a conscious effort to de-risk the same. Close to 84 percent of corporate book and 95 percent of fresh exposure is rated ‘A or above’. For SME, close to 86 percent of the exposure is rated SME 3 or above. The sourcing of most retail products especially retail unsecured products happens from existing customers and the management is not seeing any overt stress in the retail portfolio yet.

The improving quality is also reflected in the decline of risk weighted assets to total assets to 71 percent.

The effort to strengthen its stable granular deposit base continues. While overall deposits grew 22 percent, retail term deposits grew 39 percent and retail TD (term deposits) along with CASA (low cost Current & Savings account) form 80 percent of total deposits.

Thanks to the recent capital raising, the bank has a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 18.23 percent with core CET I at 14.04 percent. This should enable the bank to harness growth opportunities in light of the weakness in government banks as well as NBFCs.

Key negatives

The bank reported a net loss of Rs 112 crores during the quarter. The bank has elected to shift to the new corporate tax regime. Due to this shift, the bank has re-measured the balance of net DTA (deferred tax assets), resulting in a write-off of the net DTA by Rs 2,138 crores which has been fully charged to the profit and loss account.

Source: Company

Slippage into non-performing assets continue to remain elevated. 57 percent of the gross slippage was from the corporate side. However, 97 percent of the corporate slippage has been from the identified sub-investment grade book.

Management of Axis Bank earlier had disclosed that their exposure to the eight troubled names that are in news in recent times. Their funded exposure to these stressed accounts last quarter was Rs 7000 crore, non-funded exposure Rs 3000 crore and investment exposure of Rs 2200 crore. As on September 30, 2019, the bank’s sub-investment grade funded exposure is Rs 6291 crore, non-funded Rs 2200 crore and investment Rs 1750 crore together forming about 1.8 percent of customer assets. We believe a large part of the sub-investment grade pool comprises of these earlier identified stressed account that will slip into NPA territory in the coming quarters. However, the stressed pool is only a little over 12 percent of the bank’s networth, indicating limited downside.

The bank has refrained from giving explicit credit cost guidance but expects the second half to be a little better.

While some fresh assets got added to the sub-investment grade pool in the quarter, there was slippage to NPA as well. Consequently the total sub-investment grade funded book stood reduced to 1.1 percent of customer assets. This BB and below book is close to 3.4 percent of corporate loans, not yet at the level where it should be during a benign period.

While the overall efforts in garnering deposits is commendable, the bank has been losing momentum in growing low-cost CASA. CASA share has fallen to 41.1 percent as CASA has grown at a much slower pace.

Outlook

While the short-term outlook may be a tad clouded due to the residual pain in its loan book, we are impressed by its strategic intent and roadmap to achieve its goal of 18 percent RoE by 2022 riding on higher than market loan growth, improvement in margin to 3.5 – 3.8 percent, fall in cost to assets to below 2 percent and normalisation of credit costs to below 100 basis points.

After a stellar run, the stock has underperformed the market in recent times and is valued at 2.2X FY21e. We believe that it has the potential to get re-rated if it journey to reach 18 percent RoE plays out. So we recommend adding the stock on every decline