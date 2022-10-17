HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart): Strong operating show with earnings visibility

Bharat Gianani   •

D-Mart’s performance would improve as footfalls pick up (currently below pre-COVID levels) and inflationary pressures recede

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Robust top-line growth; company maintains margins YoY Network expansion on track Online business to be scaled up gradually Increase in footfalls to boost performance Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart; CMP Rs: 4,303; Market cap: Rs 278,754 crore) has posted strong earnings growth in Q2FY23, led by robust operating performance on the back of a strong top-line growth and stable margins. Tax credit for earlier years boosted net profit growth YoY. The top line grew by healthy double digits, YoY, and high single digits, QoQ, as business...

