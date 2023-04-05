Auto: What will be the journey in FY24 after a bumpy ride in FY23?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights CVs stood out in FY23 and continue to maintain momentum, driven by a pick-up in economic activities Customer preference is changing in favour of premium bikes and cars There has been a significant increase in adoption of EVs in FY23 Monsoon to impact demand for rural-facing companies Exports continue to face severe challenges The automobile sector had a bumpy ride in FY23. The fiscal started with multiple headwinds such as a shortage of semiconductor chips, inflation in commodity-linked cost, and macroeconomic challenges in international...