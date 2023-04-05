Moneycontrol
Auto: What will be the journey in FY24 after a bumpy ride in FY23?

Nitin Agrawal   •

CVs, EVs, premium bikes and PVs expected to maintain momentum with rural-centric companies facing demand challenges

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights CVs stood out in FY23 and continue to maintain momentum, driven by a pick-up in economic activities Customer preference is changing in favour of premium bikes and cars There has been a significant increase in adoption of EVs in FY23 Monsoon to impact demand for rural-facing companies Exports continue to face severe challenges The automobile sector had a bumpy ride in FY23. The fiscal started with multiple headwinds such as a shortage of semiconductor chips, inflation in commodity-linked cost, and macroeconomic challenges in international...

