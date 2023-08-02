Auto numbers hit the skids in July, go off track

Auto

Highlights The demand for CVs and tractors got impacted due to heavy rainfall Premium bikes continued to be in demand Acceptance of EVs on the rise Exports showing nascent signs of recovery Several segments in the automobile sector posted disappointing wholesale volumes in July 2023. With the arrival of monsoon and the disruption in projects, most of the automakers reported a decline in numbers on a sequential basis. (image) However, a noticeable trend is the continued demand for premium bikes as is evident from the...