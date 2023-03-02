HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Auto numbers continue to surprise positively

Nitin Agrawal   •

Whether it is tractors, two-wheelers, trucks, or cars, the demand momentum is likely to continue

Concepts showcased at the Auto Expo 2023
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Demand-led OEMs to post strong numbers in Feb 2023 CVs continue to maintain momentum, driven by a pick-up in economic activities Upcoming festive and marriage season to augur well for PV and 2W segments Exports continue to face severe challenges Automobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) across segments posted a strong set of wholesale numbers in February 2023, with the commercial vehicle (CV) vertical continuing to maintain momentum and passenger cars gaining strong traction. Two-wheelers (2Ws), three-wheelers and tractors also did very well. However, exports...

