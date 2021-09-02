August auto sales -- Scarcity of semiconductor chips a speed breaker

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The monthly wholesale volumes of auto majors got impacted in August by the shortage of semiconductor chips. The passenger car segment was the worst hit. In this segment, Maruti and M&M registered a month-on-month (MoM) decline of almost 25 per cent each. Tata Motors registered an MoM decline of 7.2 per cent. In the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, Ashok Leyland posted an MoM growth of 3 per cent. Tata Motors posted a growth of 20 percent — the highest among...