you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atul Q3 review: Strong performance adds to conviction; accumulate

We are particularly enthused by the operating margin and expect the company to sustain at least 17-18 percent in the medium term.

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Representative image
Representative image
Atul Ltd, a top integrated chemical manufacturer, posted another solid earnings result with net profit growth of 77 percent YoY (year on year).

Table: Q3 FY19 financials

Capture

Source: Company

Key positives

While sequentially sales remained at the same level, on YoY basis topline grew by 27 percent. Sales growth was evenly aided by strong growth in life science (27 percent YoY) and performance chemicals (28 percent YoY).

In fact, Performance chemicals (2/3rd of FY18 revenue) segment witnessed a sequential jump in sales of 8 percent highlighting impact of higher utilization and elevated pricing trends. Segmental EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax expense) growth was stellar 18 percent, QoQ (Quarter on quarter).

Secondly, gross margins (47.4 percent vs. 47.2 percent in Q2 FY19) improved sequentially reflecting lower raw material cost. However, key surprise in the numbers have been higher than expected EBITDA margin (180 bps QoQ) on account of operating leverage.

Key negatives

There was a sequential decline in life science segment's operating profit performance by 5 percent. Though on YoY basis this segment has given operating profit growth of 79 percent but sequential decline could possibly be due to weak end market.

Other observation

Sequentially, net profit growth was flattish due to lower other income.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock post recent result and continue to believe that company’s medium term topline growth (low double growth in next three years) is expected to be driven by growth outlook in diverse end markets (mainly automobile, crop protection, dyes, and fragrances) and improved pricing effect for some of the products. We are particularly enthused by the operating margin and expect the company to sustain at least 17-18 percent in the medium term. On account of favorable supply demand scenario in some of the segments and recent retracement in oil prices, we remain constructive. Stock has risen by 7 percent since the time we highlighted it last month and now trading at 23.4x FY20e earnings and seems reasonable given the growth prospects. 

Follow @anubhavsays
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Atul #Companies #Moneycontrol Research #Performance chemicals #Recommendations

