Atul: Next few quarters are tough

Anubhav Sahu   •

On a QoQ basis, in Q3 FY23, volumes for most of the chemical companies are anticipated to decline, except for the fluorochemicals and agrochemical companies

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Exports of organic chemicals have declined substantially in FY23 Volumes fall in key portfolio products Realisation and margin compressions to follow Valuation at premium to long-term averages In FY23, export volumes of organic chemicals have dropped on the back of destocking and slowdown in key export regions. This has led to a differentiation between domestic-oriented and export-oriented chemical companies in India. Atul (CMP: Rs 7,753; Market cap: Rs 22,876 crore), which gets about 45 percent of sales from exports, is one the...

