Atul: Focus is on enhancing vertical integration

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q4FY22 result of Atul (CMP: Rs 8,960; Market cap: Rs 26,510 crore) has been on the lines of results declared by the rest of the chemical firms. Gross margins are squeezed sequentially as prices of key basic chemicals/raw materials, such as phenol, toluene and caustic soda, have further firmed up. In addition, freight cost, which peaked in September 2021, is still elevated and quoting at nearly three times the value in December 2020. As a result, EBITDA margin for...