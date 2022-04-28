HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Atul: Focus is on enhancing vertical integration

Anubhav Sahu   •

Notwithstanding operational headwinds and higher working capital, Atul remains on track for a three-year capex cycle

Chemicals
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q4FY22 result of Atul (CMP: Rs 8,960; Market cap: Rs 26,510 crore) has been on the lines of results declared by the rest of the chemical firms. Gross margins are squeezed sequentially as prices of key basic chemicals/raw materials, such as phenol, toluene and caustic soda, have further firmed up. In addition, freight cost, which peaked in September 2021, is still elevated and quoting at nearly three times the value in December 2020. As a result, EBITDA margin for...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers