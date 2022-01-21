Asian Paints Q3: Margin recovery on track

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

December quarter earnings of Asian Paints were largely in line with the expectations. While the company delivered solid volume growth in the domestic decorative business, the margins also exhibited signs of improvement on a sequential basis. Key result highlights Consolidated revenues for the quarter rose 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,096 crore on the back of 18 percent volume growth in the domestic decorative business. Inflationary market environment continued to have an adverse impact on the raw material...