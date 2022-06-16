As the Fed steps up inflation fight, how long will the relief rally sustain?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Notwithstanding its forward guidance for a 50 bps rate hike, the US Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) opted to raise the Federal Funds rate range by 75 bps to 1.5-1.75 percent. This has been prompted by higher than expected US CPI print and various surveys pointing towards firming up of inflation expectations. The University of Michigan consumer expectation survey highlighted that the public expects inflation to be at 3.3 percent in the next five to 10 years, which...