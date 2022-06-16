English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    As the Fed steps up inflation fight, how long will the relief rally sustain?

    As per FOMC projections, the Federal Funds rate can reach 3.4 percent by the end of this calendar year. This is significantly higher than the March projection of 1.9 percent and implies about 50 bps rate hike each in the remaining four meetings this year

    Anubhav Sahu
    June 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
    As the Fed steps up inflation fight, how long will the relief rally sustain?

    Fed chair Jerome Powell

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Notwithstanding its forward guidance for a 50 bps rate hike, the US Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) opted to raise the Federal Funds rate range by 75 bps to 1.5-1.75 percent. This has been prompted by higher than expected US CPI print and various surveys pointing towards firming up of inflation expectations. The University of Michigan consumer expectation survey highlighted that the public expects inflation to be at 3.3 percent in the next five to 10 years, which...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Crypto Mayhem

      Jun 15, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A value bargain, QT pushes the limit, interest rate with a difference, Pakistan’s debt cup overflows and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Outlook for Growth 

      Jun 11, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      How will the growth trajectory shape up in days ahead? Going by the conflicting signals, there are no easy answers

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers