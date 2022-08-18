HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Apex Frozen Foods Q1: Impressive quarter on all parameters

Sachin Pal   •

Business performing on expected lines and the demand outlook is stable

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Shrimp exporter Apex Frozen Foods has reported a promising set of numbers for Q1 FY23. The business is making good progress as supply-chain bottlenecks seem to be easing and volumes are also increasing on the back of a continued strength in consumer spending. All-round beat in Q1 Revenues in Q1 were up 39 percent year on year (YoY), thanks to a healthy growth in both value and volumes. Buoyant consumption trends and improved availability of containers aided the export of processed...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers