Apex Frozen Foods Q1: Impressive quarter on all parameters

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Shrimp exporter Apex Frozen Foods has reported a promising set of numbers for Q1 FY23. The business is making good progress as supply-chain bottlenecks seem to be easing and volumes are also increasing on the back of a continued strength in consumer spending. All-round beat in Q1 Revenues in Q1 were up 39 percent year on year (YoY), thanks to a healthy growth in both value and volumes. Buoyant consumption trends and improved availability of containers aided the export of processed...