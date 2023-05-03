Apcotex: Gradual ramp-up of new facilities to drive earnings

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Overall margins stabilising as high-cost inventory getting exhausted Margins for latex for medical gloves drop below pre-COVID levels New facilities commissioned; ramp-up to be gradual Long-term investors can accumulate it in staggered way Apcotex (CMP: Rs 488; Market cap: Rs 2,533 crore), in its Q4FY23, showcased that margins are stabilising at current levels after a sequential decline in earlier quarters. While this doesn’t mean that the headwinds have eased for a few of the segments like latex for medical gloves, there is some relief...