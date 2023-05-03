Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Apcotex: Gradual ramp-up of new facilities to drive earnings

Anubhav Sahu   •

Apcotex has a volume-led growth visibility in the near to medium term and margins are expected to pick up later.

Apcotex has a volume-led growth in the near to medium term.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Overall margins stabilising as high-cost inventory getting exhausted Margins for latex for medical gloves drop below pre-COVID levels New facilities commissioned; ramp-up to be gradual Long-term investors can accumulate it in staggered way   Apcotex (CMP: Rs 488; Market cap: Rs 2,533 crore), in its Q4FY23, showcased that margins are stabilising at current levels after a sequential decline in earlier quarters. While this doesn’t mean that the headwinds have eased for a few of the segments like latex for medical gloves, there is some relief...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers