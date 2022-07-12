Any upside left in M&M, post the EV deal?

Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M reports 64% growth in June sales. The automotive company sold 54,096 vehicles in June 2022, a growth of 64 percent over 32,964 vehicles sold in same month last year, while exports for the month were at 2,777 vehicles, increasing by 7 percent YoY. In June 2022, it sold 41,848 tractors, a fall of 13 percent compared to 48,222 units sold in corresponding month last year.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In a bid to move towards cleaner energy and environment-friendly transportation and to capture the significant opportunity that electric vehicles (EVs) offer, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M; CMP: Rs 1,164; M Cap: Rs 1,39,000 crore) has entered into a stake deal with British International Investment (BII). BII will invest Rs 1,930 crore in the form of compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) to secure a stake of 2.75-4.76 percent in a separate entity (EVCo), which will focus only on the EV segment....