Ami Organics: Niche chemistry and a strong export tailwind

Chemicals

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The stock of Ami Organics (CMP: Rs 863; Market Cap: Rs 3,143 crore) has corrected by 25 percent from its January 2022 high, partially reflecting elevated raw material pricing headwinds. The stock is now trading at 17x FY24e EV/EBITDA, which appears reasonable, compared to peers/sector. (image) On the other side, we also take note of the strong export trend in the chemicals industry. This suggests that irrespective of some of the macro headwinds, export-oriented chemical companies in India warrant attention...