Ami Organics: New products to lead medium-term growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Like most chemical companies, Ami Organics’s (CMP: Rs 962; Market Cap: Rs 3,506 crore) margins contracted in Q4. While this will be a headwind for the near term, medium-term earnings visibility has improved on the back of product launches, capacity expansion of pharma intermediates, and process improvisation. Impact of surge in commodity chemicals prices Q4 sales growth was equally led by volume and pricing. Volume growth was 23 percent YoY. Sequentially, sales improvement was lower than expected, reflecting the impact...