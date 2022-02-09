Ami Organics: Forte in niche chemistry for speciality pharma molecules

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The vulnerability of the high dependence on imports for KSM (Key Starting Materials)/intermediates to manufacture APIs/drugs was laid bare during the pandemic years. This has led to various domestic and global initiatives to reduce the dependence on China and de-risk the pharma supply chain. Ami Organics (CMP: Rs 992, Market Cap: Rs 3,615 crore) is a play on this trending theme. Steady Q3FY22 results, and a traction in demand for key molecules underline the strength of the business model under this...