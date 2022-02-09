MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Ami Organics: Forte in niche chemistry for speciality pharma molecules

    One of the key strengths of Ami Organics, in our opinion, is its expertise in Piperazine chemistry

    Anubhav Sahu
    February 09, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
    Ami Organics: Forte in niche chemistry for speciality pharma molecules

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The vulnerability of the high dependence on imports for KSM (Key Starting Materials)/intermediates to manufacture APIs/drugs was laid bare during the pandemic years. This has led to various domestic and global initiatives to reduce the dependence on China and de-risk the pharma supply chain. Ami Organics (CMP: Rs 992, Market Cap: Rs 3,615 crore) is a play on this trending theme. Steady Q3FY22 results, and a traction in demand for key molecules underline the strength of the business model under this...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Vaccine windfall for Big Pharma, but at what cost?

      Feb 9, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Monsoon and the market, Airtel dials it big, Vedanta makes a U-turn, LIC IPO, brands play with fire and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | A compliment from Mr Chidambaram

      Feb 5, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

      Former FM may have dubbed this year’s Budget as ‘the most capitalist ever’, but statistics suggest otherwise

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers