HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Ami Organics: Europe plus one trend taking shape

Anubhav Sahu   •

For the specialty chemicals business, Ami Organics is expanding on the clientele side and investing in process engineering

Overall, we are positive on Ami’s dominant presence in a few of the pharma intermediates and expertise in piperazine chemistry
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Multi-year contract with Fermion adds to long-term revenue prospects Electrolyte additive business to add to FY24 top line Capex plan at Ankleshwar to multiply pharma products capacity Premium valuation justified by strong growth levers Ami Organics (CMP: Rs 905; Market Cap: Rs 3,313 crore) has shown a sequential pick-up in margins in the past few quarters in spite of high-cost inventory. Further, the pharma intermediate business continues to be steady and backed by committed orders. The chemicals business is on the mend and ready...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers