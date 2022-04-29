Ambuja Cements: Subdued quarter, but all eyes on Holcim’s stake sale

The March quarter results of Ambuja Cements were on expected lines. Subdued market conditions impacted revenues and margins were under pressure because of inflationary headwinds. Meanwhile, Holcim, the parent company of Ambuja, is in advanced talks to sell its stake in the business. Investors should keep a close watch on Ambuja’s stock as the near-term price movement will be dictated by news flow around the stake sale and the new promoter group. Quarterly result highlights Ambuja Cements reported revenues of Rs...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HUL Q4 energy passes on to FMCG stocks
Apr 28, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IHCL in a sweet spot, Startup Street, Facebook’s key shift, and much moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Ten pointers to Armageddon
Apr 23, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
These long-term scenarios, according to the IMF, will have a bearing on the market trajectoryRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers