Ambuja Cements Q3 review: Subdued performance amid rising cost pressures

Ambuja Cements, the third largest cement manufacturer in India, reported a muted set of Q3 CY18 earnings. While topline grew by double-digits on the back of healthy volume growth, operating profit came in flat as margin slumped as a result of increasing cost pressures.

Revenue grew 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 2,614 crore, driven by an improvement in volumes. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 358 crore compared to Rs 354 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin contracted around 160 basis points (100 bps = 1 percentage point) on a yearly basis. Profit after tax came in 34 percent lower on account of lower other income (Rs 48 crore in Q3 CY18 versus Rs153 crore in Q3 CY17).

Strong demand across regions drove cement volumes higher. The latter rose 9 percent YoY to 5.5 million tonne. Capacity utilisation improved to around 74 percent in Q3 CY18 from 68 percent YoY. The same for the January-September period stood at 82 percent.

Realisations in the cement segment improved around a percent sequentially as the company launched new premium products and benefitted from stable cement prices in the monsoon season. EBITDA per tonne hit a yearly low as increasing cost pressures (power and fuel expenses per tonne and freight costs rose 13 percent and 18 percent YoY, respectively) weighted on margin. However, the management’s focus on cost efficiencies alleviated some of the margin pressure.

As part of its business strategy, Ambuja continues to focus on premium products. The range, which includes Compocem and Roof Special, is gradually gaining market acceptance. The management is also working towards cost rationalisation as input prices as well as logistic costs continue to rise. To enhance operating efficiencies, the company has entered into a master supply agreement (MSA) with its subsidiary ACC. The MSA would be synergetic to both companies as it will allow them to procure clinker, cement and raw materials from each other as well as use spare capacities on mutually agreed terms.

The management is also planning to set up a 3.1 MT clinkerisation plant at Marwar Mundwa in Rajasthan. The expansion would be executed in two phases. The first phase of 1.7 MT, which entails an investment of Rs 1,391 crore, has already been approved by the board. This plant should further help in reducing lead time as well as costs.

Growth outlook for the company appears positive as the sector is witnessing strong demand from infrastructure and housing segments. While volumes remains strong, cement prices remain muted amid rising competitive intensity. The anticipated upcycle in cement prices appears some time away as we head into the elections season.

The stock currently trades at a trailing enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.3 times, which is at a significant discount to similar-sized peers as well as its five-year average historic multiple. Margin pressures are expected to subside in the next calendar year as synergies from MSA would start kicking in over the next 6-12 months. We, therefore, recommend a gradual accumulation in the stock with a long term view.

