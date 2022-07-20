Ambuja Cements Q2 CY22: Near-term headwinds keep us on sidelines

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter results of Ambuja Cements exhibited trends that were similar to its subsidiary — ACC. While volume growth came in high double-digits, margins took a severe hit due to cost headwinds. Quarterly result highlights Ambuja Cements reported revenues of Rs 3,993 crore in the April-June period. The volumes for the quarter came in at 7.4 million tonnes (MT), which imply a healthy growth of 15 percent year on year (YoY). Ambuja’s volumes got a boost from a soft base (due...