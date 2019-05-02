App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 04:58 PM IST

Ambuja Cements Q1 CY19 review: Weak show, but outlook offers comfort

Sachin Pal @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:
- Quarterly volumes grew by 2 percent
- Margins improved sequentially
- A decline in input costs is expected to ease cost pressure

- Recommend using dips to build positions in the stock

-------------------------------------------------

Ambuja Cements, India’s third-largest cement maker reported a tepid first quarter. The earnings disappointed with muted volumes and realisations and margin pressure.

The bottom line, however, improved helped by a dividend received from its subsidiary -- ACC.

related news

Capture -1

Ambuja Cements reported 2 percent revenue growth to Rs 2,928 crore in Q1 (March quarter) of CY19. But earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 9 percent with the margin slipping 190 bps.

Key Highlights

- Cement volumes for the quarter stood at 6.37 million tonnes (MT) against 6.22 MT Q1 CY18, a growth of just 2 percent year-on-year (YoY). The volume growth was softer than other players -- UltraTech and ACC. On the back of the mild improvement in volumes, Ambuja’s capacity utilisation rose to 86.6 percent in January-March, from 85 percent a year earlier. The same for the full calendar 2018 stood at 82 percent.

Capture-2

- The premium product range, which includes Roof Special, Compocem and Cool Walls, continues to gain market traction. While the premium products had double-digit growth, the sales of the premium cement rose 14 percent YoY.

- Ambuja’s realisations remained flat during Q1 as cement prices were stable in its key operating markets - North and West.

Capture-3

- Easing of cost pressure (mainly power and fuel along with freight and forwarding) and cost-saving initiatives (usage of low-cost wet fly ash, improvement in clinker factor and the like) boosted Ambuja’s operating margins on a sequential basis. The margins in the period under review improved to 15.8 percent, from 14.1 percent in Q4 of 2018.  On a per tonne basis, the cost pressures declined 4 percent sequentially, which led to a 10 percent sequential jump in EBITDA per tonne.

Read: ACC: March quarter result mixed, accumulate on corrections

Outlook and recommendation

- The outlook for the company appears positive as the sector continues to witness strong demand from infrastructure and housing segments.

- While the volume growth in Q1 was impacted by competition as well as capacity constraints, we expect the same to move in line with industry standards (6-8 percent) from H2 onwards. The company has a strong presence in the North and West and remains well-positioned to benefit from the anticipated upcycle in the sector.

- In terms of valuations, Ambuja Cements (CMP: Rs 221; market cap: Rs 43,863 crore) trades at a trailing consolidated EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.5x. The cost pressures have started to ease and should aid margin improvement in the future. Besides, the synergies from the Master Supply Agreement with its subsidiary ACC should further improve its margin profile.

Given the positive outlook on the sector and the initiatives being taken by the management, we advise long-term investors to use the dips to gradually build positions in Ambuja Cements.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on May 2, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Companies #earnings #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Result Analysis

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controvers ...

Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, wi ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up for the Vikra ...

India's Most Wanted trailer review: Arjun Kapoor's Prabhat is intense ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor opens up about his battle with Cancer

CBSE Class 12 results: Smriti Irani is a gloating mom as her son score ...

De De Pyaar De's Chale Aana song: Ajay Devgn's love track will sooth y ...

Surprise! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are now man and wife!

Game of Thrones: Arya Stark's brilliant move is a social media challen ...

Tata Nexon Driver Fined for Not Wearing a Helmet in Kerala

Yogi Adityanath Credits Modi For Listing of Masood Azhar as a Global T ...

Banished Hales to Feature For Nottinghamshire After England Controvers ...

Ahead of Cyclone Fani's Landfall, Over 3.3 Lakh People Evacuated in Od ...

Satyajit Ray's 98th Birth Anniversary: 5 Lesser Known Things About Ray

ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Zakir Naik, Attaches His Proper ...

Ceasefire Violated by Pakistani Troops Along the LOC in Jammu and Kash ...

Watch: Woman Uses Soap to Turn Slippery Floor into Makeshift Treadmill

Rahul Gandhi Summoned by Gujarat Court Over 'All Modis Are Thieves' Re ...

Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist a win for India, but wi ...

A ‘negative list’ for a positive change: How to rev up India’s F ...

The next government's biggest challenge: Making people employable

Waivers on Iranian oil end today: What's next for India?

Cyclone Fani to make landfall in coastal Odisha tomorrow; Indian Navy, ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds 11,700; IT, FM ...

Sensex to hit 42,000 by end of 2019, says BNP Paribas

India remains our top market in Asia ex-Japan, says Daiwa Capital's Pa ...

Gold to retain glitter; demand to go up in H2, says World Gold Council ...

Avengers: Endgame — Has Marvel's Infinity Saga finale given its six ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Pulwama attack did play role in listing Masood Azhar as global terrori ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

Jet Airways pilots ask PM to probe Etihad's role in airline's debacle: ...

Champions League: Lionel Messi elevates Barcelona with typical masterc ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laug ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.