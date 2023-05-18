English
    Amber Enterprises: Q4 results strengthen the bullish narrative

    Revenue growth beat Street estimates and profitability improved on an absolute basis

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    May 18, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
    Amber Enterprises: Q4 results strengthen the bullish narrative

    Amber Enterprises ended FY23 with a stellar performance despite a slow start to the financial year.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q4FY23 revenue driven by growth across divisions Components growing much faster than RAC business Subsidiaries delivered strong performances Profitability remains under pressure Channel inventory is high due to unseasonal rains Industry anticipated to grow in double digits in FY24 Amber Enterprises ended FY23 with a stellar performance despite a slow start to the financial year. Revenue growth for the March quarter was much ahead of the Street estimates on account of a broad-based growth across all business verticals. Profitability improved on an absolute basis, but...

