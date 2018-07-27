Aleris buy likely to widen Hindalco's moat, but at what cost?

Widening competitive advantages (economic moat) through acquisition of additional capabilities are prudent for a business. But in the case of Hindalco Industries’ acquisition of Aleris Corporation, it is a completely debt funded deal.

Aleris, which has annual production capacity of 1 million tone, is valued at an enterprise value of close to Rs 18,000 crore ($2.58 billion) at the current exchange rate.

Novelis, which would acquire this asset, would bear the burden of additional debt on its book. On completion, Novelis’ debt-to-EBITDA would touch about 4 times. On a consolidated basis, the same would stand at 3.5 times.

Hindalco is sitting on a consolidated debt of about Rs 61,000 crore, or about 1.3 times its FY18 networth. This will certainly increase after this deal. Moreover, the company is not using about Rs 20,000 crore in cash and investments on its books and instead raising debt to fund this deal.

Aleris is crucial from Novelis' point of view. Product exposure of Novelis are tilted towards beverage can (61 percent of product mix) and auto grade aluminium. It would provide exposure to high grade aluminium used by the aerospace industry. The knowhow of Aleris would be critical for developing Hindalco's overall capabilities in light of the shifting dynamics in the aluminium market.

While Novelis already has a presence in the automobile space, the high-end products of Aleris in the automobile and aerospace would enhance its positioning in these fast growing segments.

On completion, Novelis' exposure to the beverage can business will drop to 47 percent. Apart from the product diversification, Aleris, which has 13 facilities, would give Novelis access to its existing markets such as North America, Europe and Asia.

Aleris reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $201 million in 2017. It expects to report an annual EBITDA of about $360 million by 2019-end. This does not include cost synergies and additional benefits that might accrue due to investments to the tune of $900 million for development of capabilities and capacities that are yet to accrue and would be in addition to what it is factoring in.

It expects the recent capacity additions to ramp-up in coming months. Novelis also expects to renegotiate Aleris' existing debt, part of which bears an interest cost of 10.75 percent. It expects to renegotiate or swap this debt at a cost of around 5.87-6 percent, which should be equal to the interest cost of Novelis.

While the company illustrated several layers of synergies and long term benefits of the acquisition, most of them are latent and remain on the books today.

The management indicated that benefits of these synergies would be mostly seen over the next three years. The cost benefit analysis, at 7.2 times enterprise value to FY21 EBITDA, suggests it is a great acquisition.

The risk that is being added to the balance sheet needs to be closely watched, particularly in light of the cyclicality in the aluminium business. In the last 35 years, aluminium prices have corrected more than 35 percent in about 8 occasions, including few corrections of 50 percent from the top.