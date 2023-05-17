Airtel Q4 FY23: Higher proportion of 4G/5G customers is the key growth driver

Bharti Airtel has delivered yet another strong quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis,

Highlights Strong financial performance on a YoY basis, flat numbers sequentially Operating margin continues to surprise positively; operating leverage helping margins India and Africa operations perform well Higher proportion of high-value customers and rising data use favour higher ARPU SOTP valuation signals upside potential Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 785.6; M Cap: Rs 4,55 lakh crore) has delivered yet another strong quarter on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, driven by an increase in the ARPU (average revenue per user) and an increase in the number of subscribers....