Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Strong Q2; robust long-term outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 272; Market Cap: Rs 25,502 crore) has posted a strong recovery in the September 2021 quarter. While sales reached close to the pre-COVID levels, the EBITDA margins were better than the pre-pandemic figures. With the easing of restrictions, ABFRL sales crossed Pre-COVID levels in the festive buying in October and early-November. Going forward, store expansion for the core business as well as the scaling up of new businesses, such as innerwear and...