MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Strong Q2; robust long-term outlook

Going forward, store expansion for the core business as well as the scaling up of new businesses, such as innerwear and ethnic wear, will be the key growth drivers for Aditya Birla Fashion

Bharat Gianani
December 13, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Strong Q2; robust long-term outlook

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 272; Market Cap: Rs 25,502 crore) has posted a strong recovery in the September 2021 quarter. While sales reached close to the pre-COVID levels, the EBITDA margins were better than the pre-pandemic figures. With the easing of restrictions, ABFRL sales crossed Pre-COVID levels in the festive buying in October and early-November. Going forward, store expansion for the core business as well as the scaling up of new businesses, such as innerwear and...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The message from IPOs that flop

    Dec 10, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MF managers bet on equities, trouble for EM markets, Weekly Tactical Pick, Algo Rhythm and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bedtime story for the markets

    Dec 11, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Is the Buy Every Dip strategy on a borrowed time as central banks stock up ammo to pull back extra liquidity from the market?

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers