Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: On track for rapid growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL; CMP: Rs 257; Market capitalisation: Rs 24,150 crore) is accelerating network expansion after COVID-19 disrupted operations in the past two years. The company would not only scale up its core brands, Lifestyle and Pantaloons, but would also rapidly strengthen new businesses in the ethnic and innerwear space. The company recently raised an equity funding from marquee investment firm GIC, Singapore. GIC will infuse about Rs 2,195 crore over the next 18 months (GIC will own...