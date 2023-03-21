Aditya Birla Capital: Strong business growth and improving profitability

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: NBFC loan book exhibits strong growth with increased retail mix Strong parentage allows competitive borrowing cost Robust digital penetration leads to increased customer base One of the largest in the asset management space Insurance business growing steadily Valuation offers upside The stock of Aditya Birla Capital (ABC; CMP: Rs 152; Market cap: Rs 36,670 crore) has significantly outperformed the benchmark in the past one year. While Nifty is down 2 percent in the past year, ABCL has rallied 36 percent in the same period. But excluding...