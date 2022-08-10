Adani Ports & SEZ: What will put wind in the sails for the stock?











The company expects to maintain growth momentum on the back of a recovery in the ports business

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 807 | The stock ended in the red on August 8. Net profit went down 18% at Rs 1,072.4 crore against Rs 1,307 crore (YoY). However, revenue was up 20.6% at Rs 4,638 crore against Rs 3,845 crore (YoY). Its EBITDA was down 31% at Rs 1,809 crore against Rs 2,620 crore (YoY) while margin came in at 38.9% against 57.5% (YoY).

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook The recovery in the core economy and international trade, following the slowing of the Covid pandemic, has hugely benefitted India’s largest ports operator Adani Ports and SEZ. The company’s expanding reach, diversification, cost rationalisation, and other initiatives to integrate ancillary operations are now paying a good dividend. In fiscal 2022, the company had achieved a total volume of around 312 million tonnes. It now targets to hit around 350-360 million tonnes in fiscal 2023. With a recovery in the core...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers