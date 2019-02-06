App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Ports and Logistics Q3 review: Growth in cargo volume boosts profitability

While the revenue grew by mere 5 percent to Rs 2824 crore, it was largely on account of lower income from the SEZ port-led development income.

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Representative image
Adani Ports and Logistics reported a strong set of numbers in the December quarter. Fuelled by better capacity utilisation and improving profitability, the company posted a 42 percent surge in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,410 crore.

While the revenue grew by mere 5 percent to Rs 2,824 crore, it was largely on account of lower income from the SEZ port-led development income. Barring this, during the quarter, it recorded a good 12% growth in cargo volumes registering a cargo throughput of close to 53 million tonnes. This largely indicates a good pick-up in demand. Its efforts to add new capacity also added to the topline.

Growth was witnessed in almost all the ports that it is operating. Its flagship port Mundra saw a 6% YoY growth followed by Hazira and Dahej reporting volume growth of 15% and 20% respectively. During the quarter, the company commenced commercial operation at Ennore port (Chennai). Among the cargo most segments, including coal, container and bulk all reported double digit growth during the quarter.

chart

While the reported EBITDA grew by 3.3% on a YoY basis, if one excludes the impact of the discontinued activity of SEZ income, EBITDA actually saw a 17% YoY growth. It is because the huge operating leverage in the business net profit saw a decent spurt.

With the good traction witnessed across the ports, the company is now hopeful of crossing its full year guidance of close to 200 million tonnes of cargo in the FY19. Considering this there may be a reason to believe that the earnings upgrades might happen at the end of the year. Meanwhile, at current market price of Rs 330 a share, the stock is trading at 15 times its FY20 estimated earnings.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 05:27 pm

