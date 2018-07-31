Accumulate IndiGo for the long term, Q1 marred by fuel prices and forex losses

InterGlobe Aviation reported another weak quarter. The parent company of IndiGo airlines however posted a decent growth in Q1 FY19 revenue from operations. Operational profits were marred by multiple challenges: lower passenger yields, higher fuel cost and foreign exchange losses. We are cautiously optimistic on the back of operational efficiencies, capacity addition plans and multiple growth drivers. We see fuel prices and rupee depreciation versus the dollar as short term challenges.

Quarterly snapshot

Revenue from operations grew 13.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) led by a 19.5 percent rise in volumes. This was partially offset by a 6 percent fall in passenger yields. The latter represents the average amount that a passenger pays to fly one mile and is useful to assess changes in fares over time. Passenger load factor, however, witnessed a 130 bps growth YoY.

Cost per available seat km (CASK) increased 18.6 percent YoY, leading to a 1,807 bps contraction in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, tax and rent (EBITDAR) margin at 15.8 percent. The contraction was primarily driven by rise in fuel cost, forex losses (booked a loss of Rs 246 crore compared to a gain of Rs 6 crore in the same quarter last year) and fall in passenger yields. This impacted profit after tax (PAT) as well, which fell 96.6 percent YoY.

Factors to watch out for

There was significant pricing pressure in the domestic market, primarily in 0-15 day window, leading to a fall in passenger yields. The management said these pricing levels are not optimal, given the significant rise in fuel prices. It believes the industry needs to pass on the fuel prices to customers.During the quarter gone by, the company added 10 aircraft to its fleet. It also placed a huge aircraft order, the delivery of which will help IndiGo retain its leadership position in the Indian market. Most of these additions would be of the fuel-efficient A320neo aircrafts. Capacity grew 18 percent YoY in Q1. The management sees its capacity growing 28 percent in Q2 and 25 percent in FY19.The management has envisaged interest in stepping up its presence in the long-haul international market and continues to expand its global reach organically. The company plans to add many new international destinations: Male, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Jeddah. In terms of capacity mix, it has allocated 15 percent capacity to its international operations from 11 percent last year.The government’s regional air connectivity scheme – UDAN - is another avenue for IndiGo to capture growth originating from non-trunk routes. The airline has started connecting non-trunk routes aggressively and chalked out plans for regional connectivity. The government has already cleared the airline for 20 routes under this scheme.As part of its regional connectivity programme, the management has sourced an ATR aircraft and started operations from December last year. In the quarter gone by, it added 3 new ATRs and now has 9 ATRs in its fleet of 169 aircraft. The management said this operation would constitute five percent of total capacity in years to come.The management plans to use its existence cash flow to finance purchase of aircrafts. It believes this strategy would usher additional operational cost savings. The company has enough resources on its book to acquire new aircrafts. The primary reason for it owning aircrafts is the introduction of new technology into the market. The management sees lesser chance of it going obsolete soon. This technology will usher in additional cost savings, if the aircrafts are flown for a longer duration.

IndiGo has all the right ingredients that is required to retain its leadership position in the Indian aviation sector. The stock has corrected 39 percent from its 52-week high on the back of weak set of numbers for the last two quarters. The stock is quoting at 4.6 and 3.7 times FY19 and FY20 projected EBITDAR, respectively. This makes it a prime candidate for accumulation in the long term.

