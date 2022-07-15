English
    ACC: Soaring energy prices crush margins in Q2 CY22

    Newcastle coal futures are trading near $430 per tonne, just shy of a record peak touched in early March, amid robust demand, falling Russian deliveries and supply-chain disruptions, among others

    Sachin Pal
    July 15, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
    ACC: Soaring energy prices crush margins in Q2 CY22

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The June quarter (Q2CY22) results of ACC, the third-largest cement manufacturer in India, was a mixed bag. While cement volumes came in healthy, operating profits plunged as fuel costs rose. Result highlights ACC’s reported revenues of Rs 4,468 crore in the quarter. The revenue growth of 15 percent, year on year (YoY), was driven by a combination of uptick in cement volumes and higher cement realisations. Volumes for the quarter stood at 7.6 metric tonnes (MT), an increase of 10 percent YoY,...

