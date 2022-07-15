ACC: Soaring energy prices crush margins in Q2 CY22

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June quarter (Q2CY22) results of ACC, the third-largest cement manufacturer in India, was a mixed bag. While cement volumes came in healthy, operating profits plunged as fuel costs rose. Result highlights ACC’s reported revenues of Rs 4,468 crore in the quarter. The revenue growth of 15 percent, year on year (YoY), was driven by a combination of uptick in cement volumes and higher cement realisations. Volumes for the quarter stood at 7.6 metric tonnes (MT), an increase of 10 percent YoY,...