ACC Q2 CY19 review: Volumes weak but operational performance strong

Highlights:



- Cement volumes were stagnant at 7.2 million tonne- Higher realisations drove topline- Operating margin expanded to 18.9 percent in Q2- Trades around 11.5 times CY20 estimated EV/EBITDA

-------------------------------------------------

ACC , India's second-largest cement manufacturer, posted a strong operational performance in the second quarter of the current calendar year. The cement volumes were flat, but higher realisations along with operating efficiencies boosted profit.

Key quarterly highlights

- ACC reported revenue of Rs 4,150 crore in Q2 CY19. Revenue growth of 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) was aided by higher realisations as volumes stood unchanged at 7.2 million tonnes. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25 percent to Rs 783 crore on the back of a sharp jump in operating margin. EBITDA margin expanded by ~270 bps YoY to 18.9 percent in the quarter under review. Profit after tax also increased by 40 percent to Rs 456 crore.

- A combination of factors such as higher realisations and operating efficiencies, along with supply chain improvements, supported ACC’s operating margin yearly as well as sequentially. Blended realisations per tonne were higher by nearly 10 percent YoY while EBITDA per tonne jumped 25 percent YoY.

- While demand for cement was subdued during the second quarter, the volumes of RMC (ready mix concrete) came in higher by 11 percent. In order to leverage the cement distribution network, ACC has also been expanding its presence in the RMC segment. The company added eight new RMC plants during the quarter, which took its total tally to 82 by June-end.

- Power and Fuel costs (up 9 percent YoY) as well as freight and forwarding expenses (up 1 percent) continued to remain at elevated levels. However, the impact of the same was offset through cost-saving initiatives.

- Post a sharp revision in the first quarter, the prices of cements across most geographies have seen some correction in the past 2 months due to monsoon season as well as moderate industrial activity.

- During Q2, ACC employee provident fund marked down Rs 43 crore of loss with regard to investment in perpetual bonds of IL&FS. The total exposure to the IL&FS group stands at Rs 49 crore and forms a small portion (4-5 percent) of its yearly net profit.

Outlook and recommendation

- The growth outlook for the company appears positive as the sector is witnessing strong demand from infrastructure and housing segments. However, ACC’s volume growth of just 2 percent in the first half of this calendar year indicates near-term challenges because of weakening demand and increasing competitive pressures. The improvement in margins appears fairly promising and paves the way for margin recovery in coming quarters.

- ACC has strong fundamentals and a cash-rich balance sheet. From a valuation standpoint, the stock trades at around 11.5 times CY20 estimated EV/EBITDA and appears fairly valued from a near-term perspective. Despite muted volumes, long-term investors should keep ACC on radar for accumulation on dips as the company has a strict cost focus which resulted in strong operation performance in the recent quarter.

Follow @Sach_Pal

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here