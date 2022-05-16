HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

ACC-Ambuja deal: Adani buy cements growth levers

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

There exists a significant scope of improvement for the combined entity and the realisation of cost synergies is likely to push margins and return ratios higher in the coming years

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Cement major Holcim yesterday (May 15) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with the Adani group to sell its entire stake in the India-based cement assets — Ambuja Cements and ACC. Holcim owns a 63.2 percent stake in Ambuja Cement and 4.48 percent in ACC. Besides, Ambuja owns 50.1 percent directly in ACC. The deal values the Holcim stake for Ambuja Cements and ACC at about $10.5 billion, making it one of the largest acquisitions in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers